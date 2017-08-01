Malaprop’s: Politics, Caregiving and Food

Nancy MacLean’s Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America will be the subject of a Teach-In at Malaprop’s Bookstore and Café on Wednesday, August 16, from 6–8 p.m. MacLean is a Duke University professor whose research focuses on Nobel Prize-winning economist James McGill Buchanan, his connection to the Koch brothers and manipulation of American politics to further the agenda of wealthy libertarians.

Teach-Ins at Malaprop’s provide a forum for conversations and debates between authors and the community. Though usually hour-long events, this one will start an hour earlier to give extra time for conversation.

On Sunday, August 20, at 3 p.m., Frances Figart, editor of The Laurel of Asheville, will present her collection of autobiographical essays, Seasons of Letting Go: Most of What I Know About Truly Living I Learned By Helping Someone Die.

“My book lends itself well to group participation,” Figart says. “I may invite those who enjoy being spontaneous to read a short passage.” What began as a blog about caregiving became a chronicle of the author’s four-year journey of allowing grief to mature, carrying her beyond sadness into healing and selfactualization.

“Malaprop’s is one of those magical, timehonored institutions that entice folks like me to move to Asheville,” says Figart. “I never dreamed when I did that four-and-a-half years ago that I would actually publish a book and have a reading and signing in this prestigious bookstore.”

North Carolina author Ken Haedrich’s new cookbook, The Harvest Baker, helps bakers get more garden-fresh vegetables into their baked goods. Recipes include butternut squash crumb muffins and apple pecan pound cake with maple syrup glaze. Haedrich will appear Wednesday, August 23, at 7 p.m.

Malaprop’s Bookstore and Café is located at 55 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. To learn more about these and other events, visit malaprops.com.