Malaprop’s Suggests Books to Warm The Winter Days

Arctic cold, ice and snowstorms may hamper travel, but what is that when you have good books piled up and waiting to be read? Malaprop’s Bookstore and Café introduces a month of new titles—and some old favorites— to ease us through the last days of winter.

On Wednesday, February 7, at 6 p.m., Dorje Dolma brings stories of growing up at an altitude of 13,000 feet in the mountains bordering Tibet. Her memoir, titled Yak Girl: Growing Up in the Remote Dolpo Region of Nepal, tells what it was like to live in this isolated region without roads, electricity, running water, schools or hospitals.

Bestselling author Kristin Hannah visits the store on Friday, February 16, to read from her new book, The Great Alone. Set in Alaska in the 1970s, the book touches on women’s issues, love, community, PTSD and the Vietnam War.

“As someone who came of age in the seventies,” Hannah says, “I have a deep connection to the era. The issue of the war and its impact on the nation and the people who served and their families is something I have cared about for most of my life.”

She also draws parallels between times then and now. “I find it interesting how relevant the seventies feel to today’s turbulent world. The seventies were a time of political and social unrest, a time of division in our country. The idealism of previous generations was lost. I think that’s part of what makes The Great Alone feel timely. This feels like a moment in history when women’s issues are a part of the national conversation and I think domestic violence should be a part of that dialogue.”

On Wednesday, February 14, at 6 p.m., author Amy Bloom will share her new book, The White Houses, a novel based on Eleanor Roosevelt and Lorena (Hick) Hickock. Bloom read the letters—3,000 of them—the two women exchanged over the years to imagine the relationship between them.

Some of the writings of beloved Western North Carolina author John Parris are getting new life with a reprint of My Mountains, My People, a collection of his stories long out of print. The book is newly published by Two Hoots Press, a WNC independent publishing team of mother and daughter, Marty and Amy Cherrix, who will appear at a release party on Sunday, February 25, at 3 p.m.

The two also reprinted Parris’ first book. “We are thrilled with the outpouring of support we have received for our first Parris book, Roaming Mountains,” says Marty. “I am confident that local readers and newcomers alike will also enjoy the timeless stories in My Mountains, My People as told by one of the great chroniclers of our mountain history.” The book was first published in 1957, two years after Roaming the Mountains. A Sylva native, Parris was a journalist who traveled the back roads and forgotten communities of WNC, talking to people and recording the history, folklore and traditions.

Malaprop’s Bookstore and Café is located at 55 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. To see the full schedule of events for the month or to purchase tickets for special events, visit malaprops.com.