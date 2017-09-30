Malaprop’s Welcomes Bounty of Great Writers

Booklovers can find a bountiful harvest of great authors at Malaprop’s Bookstore and Café this month, just in time to lay in a good supply of reading for winter months.

North Carolina author and UNC Asheville writer-in-residence Wiley Cash will launch his new book, The Last Ballad, at UNCA’s Lipinsky Auditorium on Tuesday, October 3, at 7 p.m. Joining him in conversation will be Charles Frazier (Cold Mountain). Cash’s new novel tells the story of young mother Ella May Wiggins and her struggles as a textile mill worker in 1929.

Also on October 3, at 6 p.m., New York Times bestselling author for young adults Libba Bray will launch Before the Devil Breaks You at the Masonic Temple in downtown Asheville. This is a ticketed event with a 1920s theme, and costumes are encouraged.

Another wildly popular young adult author, John Green, will appear at UNCA’s Lipinsky Auditorium on Friday, October 13, at 6 p.m. His new book, Turtles All the Way Down, is his first novel since the bestselling The Fault In Our Stars and involves teenagers, a mystery involving a fugitive billionaire, a large reward and, of course, friendship. Tickets for the event, which include a copy of the book, are available through the Malaprop’s website.

Green says on his website that his books don’t come to him as blockbuster concepts. “The ideas for my books come from lower-case “i” ideas….Then little ideas will come along and link up to other little ideas and then in a few short years, I have a book.”

Beloved author Jan Karon will visit Malaprop’s on Wednesday, October 25, at 5 p.m. with her new book, To Be Where You Are, the 14th in her much-read Mitford Series. “Karon’s Mitford remains as familiar and comforting as an old hymn or a cherished friendship,” G.P. Putnam’s Sons says. This is a ticketed event.

Malaprop’s Bookstore and Café is located at 55 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. To see the full schedule of October events or to purchase tickets for special events, visit malaprops.com.