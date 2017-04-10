Malaprop’s Welcomes Local Authors

The calendar for Malaprop’s Bookstore and Café is filled this month with appearances by acclaimed regional writers.

Elizabeth Kostova launches her new book, The Shadow Land, on Tuesday, April 11, at 7 p.m. at the UNC Asheville Humanities Lecture Hall. She will be joined by Western North Carolina’s own Ron Rash. Tickets are $30 and include a copy of the book.

“I’m really honored to be able to present with Ron Rash at this event,” she says. “We share a love of this region and of talking about the craft of fiction. We also share an interest in the darker sides of history.”

Lenoir native Stephanie Powell Watts visits Malaprop’s on Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m. Although inspired by The Great Gatsby, she says, hers is not a retelling of the tale. “No One Is Coming to Save Us is a story about loving the upper class while at the same time hating and rejecting it before it rejects you.”

Robert Morgan, whose Chasing the North Star is being released in paperback, and Taylor Brown, author of River of Kings, share the spotlight on Wednesday, April 19, at 7 p.m.

This second novel, Brown says, grew out of a kayaking trip on the Altamaha River and a strange place he stumbled upon. “The mystery of that place became the seed of this novel,” he says, “which braids a contemporary storyline of two young men delivering their father’s ashes down the river with the story of the first European artist in the New World, Jacques Le Moyne.”

On Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m., Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney celebrates the paperback release of her debut novel, The Nest, the story of a dysfunctional family made even more so by an inheritance.

Malaprop’s Bookstore and Café is located at 55 Haywood Street. To learn more, visit malaprops.com.