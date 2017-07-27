Mica to Host Flights of Fancy Exhibit

Mica, a cooperatively run art space in the town of Bakersville, presents Flights of Fancy, an exciting new exhibit that runs through October 15. An artist reception where guests can meet the artists and enjoy light refreshments will be held Saturday, July 29, from 5–8 p.m.

The show features guest artists Josh Coté, Elizabeth Brim, Shane Fero and Mary Webster, all uniquely skilled craftspeople who have created works, both mythic and realistic, that represent the elements of freedom and power commonly associated with birds.

Self-taught Coté, who was The Laurel’s Feature Artist in October of last year, creates surreal and whimsical sculptures using wire as if it were a three-dimensional line drawing. His work conjures emotions related to innocence, humor and the mystical.

“Using negative space combined with the linear nature of the wire,” he says, “the finished work is much like a pen-and-ink drawing in sculptural form. The manipulated wire captures the energy and life of the subject. There is movement and mystery.”

Brim and Fero bring together the elements of glass and metal to create pristine and delicate sculptures that clearly speak to the show’s title. The ethereal quality and rich colors of Fero’s glass birds atop Brim’s delicate metal branches is an ideal collaboration.

Webster’s intricate and stirring paintings of birds and their nests reflect her interest in the natural world as well as her vast experience in traditional painting techniques.

Mica is located at 37 North Mitchell Avenue in Bakersville. Learn more at micagallerync.com