Miya Gallery Introduces the Work of Robert A. Tino

The work of Robert A. Tino of Sevierville, TN will be introduced into Weaverville’s Miya Gallery with an opening reception on Friday, July 28, from 5–8 p.m. Beer, wine and refreshments will be offered, as well as the opportunity to explore custom framing options by Robin McElrath for Tino’s original works and prints.

“I have lived by the Great Smoky Mountains for most of my life and have always drawn on the beauty of the mountains for subjects,” says Tino, who has been painting for more than 40 years. “I use vibrant watercolors and oils to paint mountainscapes and bears in both realistic and impressionistic styles.”

Miya Gallery showcases artwork ranging from ceramics, paintings and sculptures to jewelry, metal and fiberworks. Tino’s paintings will be featured year-round along with the works of more than 80 other local and regional artists.

“I want my paintings to give people a good feeling of somewhere they would like to be or maybe a special memory,” says Tino. “Some art is intended to take the viewer to mystical, make-believe places where the language is color and lines, allowing the elimination of thought and simple enjoyment of imagery.”

Miya Gallery is located at 20 North Main Street in Weaverville. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 828.658.9655 or visit miyagallery.com.