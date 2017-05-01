Pan harmonia: Free Cinco de Mayo Concerts

Pan Harmonia presents a free festive Cinco de Mayo celebration with Tangos and Cadillacs, music from some of Latin America’s finest composers, Thursday, May 4, at 7 p.m. at Harry’s on the Hill, Cadillac Showroom, and Friday, May 5, at 7:30 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church in Black Mountain.

Accompanied by founder and artistic director Kate Steinbeck on flute, Rosalind Buda on bassoon and Tate Addis on piano, the two performances showcase 14-time Grammy winner and jazz star Paquito D’Rivera, Argentine tango master Astor Piazzolla, Brazilian geniuses Heitor Villa-Lobos and Osvaldo LaCerda, along with the sizzling Venezuelan flute tones of Omar Acosta. Ranging from sweet suave tangos to powerful pulsing tunes, this program concludes Pan Harmonia’s 17th Season.

“Last spring I took a sabbatical and went to Spain for a language immersion program,” says Steinbeck, currently pursuing a Spanish degree at UNCA. “Inspired by some of the people and music I encountered on my travels, this program—produced in both a funky and a traditional venue—is my way of sharing my journey.”

Steinbeck believes social justice and arts access go hand-in-hand and that music exists to share widely and deeply with our community across all levels of our society. Since its creation in 2000, Pan Harmonia has given hundreds of concerts for audiences ranging from preschoolers to the elderly, classical and contemporary art music aficionados, and those in prisons, homeless shelters and senior facilities.

The May performances are made possible by a project grant from the North Carolina Arts Council.

Harry’s on the Hill, Cadillac Showroom, is located at 819 Patton Ave, Asheville. St. James Episcopal Church is at 424 West State Street in Black Mountain. Learn more at panharmonia.org.