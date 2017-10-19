ACMS Presents the American Chamber Players

The Asheville Chamber Music Series (ACMS) welcomes the return of the American Chamber Players in concert on Friday, October 27, at 8 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville. The ensemble, known for its varied instrumental combinations and dynamic performances, is composed of violist Miles Hoffman, cellist Stephen Balderston, violinist Joanna Maurer, flutist Sara Stern and pianist Anna Stoytcheva.

“Asheville classical music fans have always been excited to hear this group with their wide palette of chamber music colors,” says ACMS administrative assistant Nathan Shirley. “Founding member Miles Hoffman always delights with interesting and entertaining introductory remarks prior to each musical selection. If you haven’t heard them before, you won’t be disappointed.”

The evening will open with British composer Frank Bridge’s Phantasie Piano Quartet in F-sharp minor followed by Carl Maria von Weber’s Trio in G minor, Op. 63, (flute, cello, piano), French composer Pierre Sancan’s Sonatine for Flute and Piano, and, finally, Mozart’s Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, K. 478. Hoffman describes the program as a typical one for the ensemble, in that it features several different instrumental configurations, music of several different periods and styles and includes masterpieces from the standard repertory (Mozart and Weber) as well as pieces that could be categorized as neglected gems.

“These are works that many in the audience may not have heard before,” he says, “but that will be exciting and delightful discoveries. The Frank Bridge Phantasie Piano Quartet, from 1910, and the Pierre Sancan Sonatine for Flute and Piano, from 1946, definitely fall in that latter category, and we can’t wait to introduce them to our many wonderful friends in the ACMS audience.”

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville is located at 1 Edwin Place. Tickets are $38 general admission. Youth under 25 are free. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit ashevillechambermusic.org, call 828.575.7427 or email support@ashevillechambermusic.org.