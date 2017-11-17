Acoustic Corner Instructors Concert Celebrates 11 years at BMCA

By Jessica Klarp

Every November for the last 11 years, the Black Mountain Center for the Arts (BMCA) has opened its stage to the musician instructors at Acoustic Corner, the Black Mountain fine stringed instrument shop nestled off Montreat Road that provides quality instruments and service along with superior instruction from professional musicians. This year’s concert of eclectic musical styles will take place Saturday, November 18, at 7:30 p.m. Due to the popularity of the show, tickets will be sold in advance this year.

“For years, this event has been showcasing the creative collaboration of the talented musicians who—week in, week out—are passing along their skills and love of music to students young and old,” says Joe Friddle, the owner of Acoustic Corner, who expressed his gratitude for the relationship between his business and the BMCA.

Most of the instructors are multi-instrumentalists who are well-known throughout the region for their performance skills, but at the shop each has a specialty. The lineup this year includes fiddler and contra caller Laurie Fisher, versatile guitarist Matt Kinne, newcomer and two-time Georgia state fiddling and mandolin champion Gary Mackey, banjo player Billy Presnell and guitarist David Zoll. This special performance represents the only time that the group gets to play together during the year.

“We are so excited for this year’s concert,” says showroom manager Zoll. “We all look forward to it. It’s special to us. It’s a really fun night where we come together to bring new life to older tunes and play songs that you wouldn’t normally hear in a string band scenario.”

The Acoustic Corner is community-minded, says BMCA executive director Gale Jackson, in its support of the Junior Appalachian Musicians program at the center. “We love hosting this incredible roster of artists every year and we love the serendipitous nature of the evening; we never know what they will come up with as duos, trios and ensembles.” Don’t miss a chance to be a part of this once-a-year concert celebrating regional talent, wonderful instruments and a love for sharing music.

Tickets for the concert are $20 and can be purchased at blackmountainarts.org or by calling 828.669.0930. Acoustic Corner can be reached at 828.669.5162. The Black Mountain Center for the Arts is located at 225 West State Street in Black Mountain.