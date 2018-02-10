ACS Celebrates Global Unity

The Asheville Choral Society (ACS) presents Sing, Love, Dance, a concert featuring more than 200 vocalists performing music in eight languages, on Saturday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church in downtown Asheville. The program will include Bach’s Kommt, ihr Töchter, helft mir klagen, and Dan Forrest’s global celebration of unity, Jubilate Deo.

“We are thrilled to present a new piece by Dan Forrest, one of our favorite regional composers,” says ACS artistic director Melodie Galloway. “Jubilate Deo is set in seven languages and the Bach selection adds the eighth, offering unique learning opportunities for our singers and for our audience.”

The ACS will be joined by vocalists from three University of North Carolina Asheville choruses as well as from Carolina Day School. A chamber orchestra made up of local musicians will accompany the singers.

“At a time when so many folks feel sidelined or are questioning their place in our community, we feel this concert will be a fitting reminder that we all sing with one voice,” says Galloway.

The ACS started in 1977 as a small number of enthusiastic singers, who envisioned a group dedicated to the performance of great choral music. Now in its 41st season, the ACS has garnered a reputation as one of WNC's premier music organizations, and has been praised for the versatility, originality and challenging nature of its programming.

Central United Methodist Church is located at 27 Church Street, in Asheville. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students and children. Audience members are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at ashevillechoralsociety.org. Remaining tickets will be available at the door.