AmiciMusic Offers Insight Into Italian Opera

By Natasha Anderson

AmiciMusic, WNC’s award-winning chamber music organization, presents Appassionata: The Romance of Italian Opera in three venues in November. The vocal program features scenes from great Italian operas along with Neopolitan and Italian street songs performed by tenor John Kaneklides, soprano Amanda Horton and baritone Jonathon Ross. AmiciMusic’s artistic director Daniel Weiser will act as orchestra from the piano, providing insight and anecdotes about the operas, songs and composers.

“Many of these composers had difficult lives and overcame great challenges in order to write their music,” says Weiser. “What helps people connect to their work is to realize the shared humanity with the people who wrote it and their dogged persistence in the face of often overwhelming criticism and continuous roadblocks.”

The program showcases opera scenes by Verdi’s La Traviata, Puccini’s La Bohème, and Donizetti’s Elixir of Love as well as lighter arias and duets, including O Sole Mio and Funiculi, Funicula.

“After our sold-out run of A Night in Vienna, featuring humorous opera and operetta from the German tradition, we wanted to offer this contrasting program of passionate Italian romance,” says Horton. “Presenting these emotional colors and vocal fireworks in an intimate setting is always a special experience for the audience, and for me as well.”

The performances will take place Friday, November 17, at 7:30 p.m. at a private home in Asheville; Saturday, November 18, at 6 p.m. at Champion Hills Country Club in Hendersonville; and Sunday, November 19, at 4 p.m. at Orchard Inn in Saluda. Food and drinks are available at each concert. For more information or to purchase seats, visit amicimusic.org or call Daniel Weiser at 802.369.0856.