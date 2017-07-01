AmiciMusic Offers Patriotic July Chamber Concerts

AmiciMusic, Asheville’s award-winning chamber music organization, will present two music programs in July featuring members of the woodwind family and showcasing the warmth of the clarinet, flute and oboe, instruments that are not often heard in such intimate spaces.

To celebrate Independence Day, Saturday and Sunday, July 1–2, The Sound of America features composers from the Jewish Jazz tradition—Benny Goodman, George Gershwin and Artie Shaw—as well as ragtime works by Scott Joplin and patriotic marches by John Philip Sousa. Joining AmiciMusic founder and pianist Daniel Weiser will be Asheville clarinetist Steve Loew, a former member of the US Marine Band who has raised awareness of the versatility of the clarinet through his Asheville Clarinet Quartet and Woodsong, a larger Clarinet Choir. A new arrangement of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue for clarinet and piano will be the big closer.

AmiciMusic returns Thursday through Sunday, July 6–9, with Blowin’ in the Winds featuring flutist Lea Kibler, oboist Alicia Chapman and Weiser performing rarely heard works by Bach, Rossini, Dring, Rubtsov and Still. “The blend of flute, oboe and piano is truly magical and ethereal,” says Weiser. Chapman, who will also play the English horn, is on the faculty of Appalachian State University and principal oboist of the Asheville Symphony. Asheville-based Kibler was a member of the Florida Philharmonic Orchestra and has toured with the Moscow Chamber Orchestra.

“Performers love to be so close to the audience and to get the immediacy of their feedback,” says Weiser, who started AmiciMusic in 2011 with the mission of bringing chamber music into more intimate venues and nontraditional spaces. “Those who attend love the sense of being truly a part of the music, feeling the vibrations and the incredible lyrical power wash over them.”

Concert Details

The Sound of America Saturday

July 1, at 7:30 p.m. at a private home in Hendersonville’s Champion Hills Golf Community. Reservations required.

Sunday, July 2, at 2 p.m. at White Horse Black Mountain. Tickets are available at the door or in discounted seats in advance by calling 828.669.0816 or online at whitehorseblackmountain.com.

Blowin’ in the Winds

Thursday, July 6, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of All Souls in Biltmore Village. Tickets available at the door or discounted seats in advance online.

Friday, July 7, at 7:30 p.m. at a private mountaintop home in Hendersonville, including spectacular views and a nine-foot grand piano from 1892. Reservations required.

Saturday, July 8, at 4 p.m. at a private home near Beaver Lake in Asheville. Reservations required.

Sunday, July 9, at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Asheville. Tickets available at the door or discounted seats in advance online.

Make reservations and purchase tickets at amicimusic.org.