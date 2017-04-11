AmiciMusic Performs April in Paris

AmiciMusic takes audiences on a musical journey to April in Paris with the husband and wife team of Jason and Dilshad Posnock, violinist and flutist, along with pianist and artistic director Daniel Weiser. They will perform music by Saint-Saens, Poulenc, Gaubert and Martinu, among others, as they evoke the romantic French capital at the turn of the 20th century.

Dilshad Posnock, flutist, has appeared as a soloist and chamber musician in concerts and festivals across the US, England, Puerto Rico and India. Originally from Mumbai, she completed her undergraduate studies at the Royal College of Music, London, and her Masters at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. “Jason and I have always loved any opportunity to perform together—something we have been doing for over 20 years,” says Dilshad. “As flutists we are always grateful to the wonderful French who appreciated the palate of colors that the flute brings into their compositions.”

Jason Posnock, violinist, has performed regularly in such ensembles as the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. Concertmaster of the Asheville Symphony Orchestra since 2007, he devotes much of his time to working with young musicians.

“I love concerts like these,” says Jason, “captivating music performed in intimate spaces—it’s a great way for musicians to directly connect with the listeners and with each other. It will be a pleasure to finally have the opportunity to work with Dan, and it is a joy whenever I can perform with my wife.”

The couple currently lives in Brevard. She serves on the faculties of the Brevard Music Center and Brevard College. He serves on the faculty of Brevard College, and is the director of artistic planning and educational programs of the Brevard Music Center.

There will be three dates and venues for the concert: Friday, April 14, at 7:30 p.m. at a beautiful private home (previously featured in The Laurel) in the hills of Hendersonville ($35 includes food and drink); Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m. at Isis Restaurant and Music Hall ($20); and Sunday, April 16, at 3 p.m. at White Horse Black Mountain ($20/$18 in advance).

AmiciMusic is Asheville’s chamber music organization dedicated to performing great music in intimate spaces and nontraditional venues. During the concerts, Weiser will offer brief talks about composers and highlight the flowering of chamber music as a response to the Franco-Prussian War of 1870.

Reservations are required for the Friday House Concert and strongly recommended for the Isis show. To purchase tickets, visit amicimusic.org.