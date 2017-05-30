AmiciMusic’s June Concerts

AmiciMusic, will perform a piano trio for clarinet, cello and piano, by the French Romantic composer Vincent D’Indy, Friday, June 2, through Sunday, June 4, at three venues. The trio, featuring clarinetist Steve Loew, cellist Lawrence Stomberg and pianist/ artistic director Daniel Weiser, will also perform Beethoven’s early piano trio for the same instrumental combination.

“The concert centers around D’Indy’s grand trio, a seldom performed work that should be performed much more,” says Stromberg. “It is full of beautifully lyrical writing, large romantic gesture, and fascinating harmonic and structural features.”

The Friday performance takes place at 7:30 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, located at 40 Church Street, Asheville. Saturday’s concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the home of Daniel Angerstein and Jerry Schultz, at 1998 Randy Drive, Hendersonville. Sunday’s performance will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Isis Restaurant and Music Hall at 743 Haywood Road, Asheville.

AmiciMusic will also present an encore performance of A Night in Vienna, composed of scenes from three Mozart operas and operettas by Lehar and Strauss, on Sunday, June 4, at 2 p.m., at the Sweet Biscuit Inn, 77 Kenilworth Road, Asheville.

Concert prices vary according to venue. Food and drink is either included in the ticket price or available for purchase at all venues except First Presbyterian Church. Seating is limited and reservations are required at some venues. For more information, visit amicimusic.org.