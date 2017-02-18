Anam Cara Theatre Company: Pulse

The Anam Cara Theatre Company presents Pulse, an ensemble-created performance with music, inspired by last year’s Orlando nightclub shooting. The play includes performances that evolved from the ideas of community members and actors and is directed by the experienced Jenna Tamisiea. Performances will be held Fridays and Saturdays from February 24 through March 11 at the Toy Boat Community Art Space in South Asheville.

“Pulse confronts the issues that led to the 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting including gun control, hate crime, domestic abuse and racial tension,” says Tamisiea. She hopes the production will help the community show love and compassion towards one another and grow in empathy and understanding throughout the upcoming year.

“In my opinion, the purpose of theatre and music is to shine a light on the current issues of our world,” says Tamisiea. She believes it is the job of artists to use their gifts as a platform for those who may feel repression and discrimination. “It’s worth a reminder that it’s only been about a year and a half since the LGBTQ community was given the right to marry. There are many more hurdles to climb.”

Tamisiea encourages everyone to attend these performances produced by Anam Cara Theatre. The company strives to promote equality and justice while providing a safe environment for expressing vulnerabilities. “There is nothing better than an experience that connects you to people and makes you think and feel. Seeing a brand new piece of theatre is a unique experience because it’s alive, it’s relevant and it’s guaranteed to be personal.”

Toy Boat Community Art Space is located at 101 Fairview Road. For more information or to purchase tickets call 828.633.1773 or visit anamcaratheatre.org.