Annual Holiday Visit with the Bernstein Family

A beloved holiday favorite returns to the stage as Magnetic Theatre presents the 34th Annual Bernstein Family Christmas Spectacular, performed Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from December 1–22 at Magnetic 375 in the River Arts District. As it has in years past, the entire run is expected to sell out in advance.

“The idea behind the Bernsteins when we started the show in 2010,” says producer Chall Gray, “was to create a fun, R-rated escape from the holiday norm for local audiences. I couldn’t be happier with the way Asheville has embraced the show over the years.”

The show’s writing team—Lucia Del Vecchio, Jim Julien, Peter Lundblad and Genevieve Packer—comes up with new sketches for the familiar characters every year. Del Vecchio will also direct the show, now in its eighth production, for the first time this year. A new cast member, Sarah Felmet, joins veteran actors Tracey Johnston-Crum, Darren Marshall, Erik Moellering and Glenn Reed.

“The fact that we write the show new each year is really fun,” Gray says, “because audiences get to know the Bernstein characters, but see new material each year. This year sees the introduction of a new cast member and some really great new sketches and characters, as well as appearances by some of the holiday staples such as Baby Jesus, Krampus, Santa Claus and many others.”

Additional crew members include Kehren Barbour, scenic design; Mary Zogzas, sound design; Elizabeth Evans, choreography; Jim Julien, props; Jason Williams, lighting design; and Deanna Braine, stage management.

Show times are at 7:30 p.m. nightly, with 10 p.m. shows on Saturday, December 9, and Tuesday, December 19.

Magnetic 375 is located at 375 Depot Street in Asheville’s River Arts District. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit themagnetictheatre.org. Advance tickets are strongly recommended.