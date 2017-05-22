Anthony Mossburg Celebrates the South in Music

By Abigail Amato

After picking up guitar at the age of nine, singer-songwriter Anthony Mossburg developed a passion for music and a diverse musical range. He brings his unique style to Western North Carolina with shows at White Horse Black Mountain (May 25) and The Phoenix in Brevard (May 30 and June 3).

Despite only one Asheville-area performance to date, Mossburg— West Virginia-born and Ohio-raised— expresses his connection to this region through songs like Carolina, which has gained immense popularity since its release.

“The South can help paint pictures and, for someone living in Ohio, the South seems very distant at times,” he says, adding that this is one of his few “cryptic” songs.

Kickstarting his musical career four years ago, he has released five CDs, four of which contained all originals. His awards include 2016 Country Album of the Year and Singer/Songwriter Song of the Year for Whiskey and Wine, both from Ohio Music Awards, and the 2015 Columbus Songwriters Year End Showcase.

His single, My Drug, has broken top ten Indie albums on iTunes since its release in March. “It’s a song describing someone who you just can’t seem to get enough of, even though you know that it may not be the best situation for either one of you. We worked really hard on this song and I’m very excited for people to hear it.”

To learn more, visit anthonymossburg.com. White Horse Black Mountain is located at 105c Montreat Road in Black Mountain. The Phoenix is located in Brevard at 14 S. Gaston Street. For show times and ticket information, visit whitehorseblackmountain.com and thephoenixbrevard.com.