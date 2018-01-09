Appalachian Pastel Society to Host Paint Around

The Appalachian Pastel Society (APS) will host a Paint Around on Saturday, January 13, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Grace Community Church in Mills River. The APS meets six times a year on the second Saturday of each month. The group consists of nationally and internationally recognized pastel artists as well as beginners. Meetings, including the Paint Around, are free and open to the public and all levels of pastel artists are welcome. “This is a truly enjoyable way to meet and talk to other pastel artists about their approach to painting while building a sense of artistic community,” says Cindy Shulman, APS publicity coordinator.

For the event, several artists will bring in a pastel painting in its early stages and those attending the meeting will break up into groups. Each individual in the group will be given four minutes to work on the painting. Each group will work on multiple paintings.

The APS held a Paint Around in January of 2017 and the program’s popularity encouraged members to host another one this year. “It’s an excellent chance to experiment with different types of pastels, a variety of pastel papers and several types of scenes, from landscapes to still lifes to animals,” says Jim Hefley, coordinator of the Paint Around and a member of the APS for 10 years. APS member Christine Robinson participated in last year’s event and found the experience to be freeing. “It’s not your painting, so you have no vested interest in how it turns out,” she says. “What a relief!”

Grace Community Church is located at 295 Cardinal Road. For more information, visit appalachianpastelsociety.org.