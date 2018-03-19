Appalachian Storytelling at the Thomas Auditorium

On the evening of Thursday, March 22, the Center for Cultural Preservation presents Appalachian Storyelling, a program featuring Burnsville storyteller Frederick Park, music and storytelling duo Pat and Becky Stone, Cherokee cultural leader Lloyd Arneach and storyteller Ronnie Pepper. The event, which begins at 7 p.m., will feature Appalachian music, Jack Tales, Cherokee legends and African American stories appropriate for all ages.

Pat and Becky Stone started telling stories to their children’s classroom groups when they moved to Western North Carolina in 1978. “We both very much enjoy telling traditional tales and feel they should not be neglected,” says Pat. Becky focuses on African American stories like Br’er Rabbit and world tales, while Pat’s specialty is Appalachian stories like Jack Tales, a series of folk stories that revolve around a primary character named Jack. “He’s the underappreciated folk hero of the mountains,” says Pat.

For the Stones, audience interaction is the best part of storytelling. “Stories are how we communicate feeling,” says Pat. “Live storytelling is a great way to connect with each other and recorded stories are watery porridge by comparison.”

The Thomas Auditorium is located at Blue Ridge Community College in Flat Rock. Tickets to the event are $10 and reservations are strongly recommended. For more information about Appalachian Storytelling or to purchase tickets, visit saveculture.org or call the Center at 828.692.8062. The Center for Cultural Preservation is a cultural nonprofit organization dedicated to working for mountain heritage continuity through oral history, documentary film, education and public programs.