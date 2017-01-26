Asheville Chamber Music: Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet

The Asheville Chamber Music Series (ACMS), sponsored in part by BMW of Asheville, will present the Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet on Sunday, February 12, at 4 p.m. at the Diana Wortham Theatre. Many listeners and critics agree that the ensemble has virtually redefined the sound of the classic wind quintet.

“The quintet has prepared a colorful and very accessible selection of music especially for Asheville,” says ACMS vice president, Nancy Ackermann Cole. The concert will include works by Anton Reicha, Pavel Haas, Darius Milhaud and Carl Nielsen.

“As section leaders of the renowned Berlin Philharmonic, these musicians are not only incredible virtuosos in their own right, but also masters of ensemble playing—of true harmony,” says Nathan Shirley, ACMS administrative assistant.

The Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet was founded in 1988, during the era of Herbert von Karajan, the first permanently established wind quintet in the famous orchestra’s rich tradition of chamber music. The quintet continues to astonish audiences worldwide with their range of expression, their tonal spectrum and their conceptual unity.

“Some critics have called the Berlin Philharmonic the best orchestra in the world,” says ACMS programs director Bill Clark. “ACMS is proud to present the Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet, featuring veterans of this great orchestra, in this special performance. It will be a rare opportunity to hear some of the best music-making in the world.”

Diana Wortham Theatre is located at 2 South Pack Square in Asheville. General admission tickets are $40; youth under age 25, $5. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit ashevillechambermusic.org, e-mail support@ashevillechambermusic.org or call 828.257.4530.