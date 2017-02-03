Asheville Community Theatre Celebrates Love With Almost, Maine

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Asheville Community Theatre (ACT) presents the romantic comedy Almost, Maine, at 35below. The play will run from February 3–19, with shows on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Consisting of nine short scenes set under a starry sky and northern lights, Almost, Maine depicts couples falling in and out of love on a snowy night in a remote community so far north, it’s almost in Canada and so small it almost doesn’t exist. Hearts are broken and mended, love is lost and found, and it all happens in strange and unexpected ways.

“Audiences are going to love getting to know the various characters in this charming play,” says Reeni Dowd, producer and director of the show. “We hope it will feel like a lovely oasis from the winter night’s cold.”

The production stars local actors Ellen Soderberg, Dylan Murray, Heather Nicole Bronson and John O’Neil, all of whom play multiple roles. “I cannot wait to explore all of my characters and where they are when it comes to love,” says O’Neil. “Love is my favorite thing. I like to give it and receive it, and the fact that this entire play is based on it really excites me.”

The simplicity of the play, with its realistic dialogue and honest feelings, is a draw for both the actors and viewers. “The love stories in Almost, Maine are beautiful, pure and not bogged down by over-romanticizing,” says Bronson. “I am, of course, looking forward to the challenge of playing multiple characters, but more specifically am excited about creating characters that are as relatable as they are entertaining.”

Almost, Maine, written by John Cariani, premiered in Portland, Maine in 2004, opened Off-Broadway in 2006, and was featured in Smith and Kraus’ New Playwrights: Best Plays of 2006. It is one of the most frequently produced plays of the past decade, having been performed by more than 2,500 theatre companies in the US and more than a dozen internationally.

35below is located at 35 East Walnut Street in Asheville. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Asheville Community Theatre Box Office, also at 35 East Walnut Street, by phone at 828.254.1320 or online at ashevilletheatre.org. Reservations are encouraged.