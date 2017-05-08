Asheville Contemporary Dance Theatre Premieres Double Feature in June

Asheville Contemporary Dance Theater (ACDT) and White Dog Project—an initiative that links Asheville to the International art scene by creating original dance dramas in collaboration with foreign companies, choreographers and dancers—have created an evening of performances that explore the human experience. On Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 4, at 6 p.m., two dance performances, None of the Nine and Shattered, will premiere at the popular Be Be Theatre in downtown Asheville.

“The dancers have given so much of themselves in both of these new pieces,” says Susan Collard, ACDT artistic director. “Beautiful, important art has been created.”

None of the Nine, a production that describes nine character types based on the Enneagram theory of personality, is a collaborative project of Collard and Mexican artist Daniel Alpuche. “None of the Nine is fun and lively and sometimes comical in its interpretation with contemporary music,” says Collard. “Possibly, the audience will find their own personality in one of the ACDT dancers.”

As part of the evening’s double feature, ACDT will also premier CoCo Palmer Dulce’s new work, Shattered. The performance addresses abuse and violence and the human ability to heal.

“I’m excited about the performances,” says Collard, “because both deal with current issues. Shattered is important because violence is something that we deal with all the time and None of the Nine is all about human nature and we know how complicated that can be.”

Tickets to ACDT’s double feature are $18 for Adults and $15 for Seniors and Students. Part of the proceeds of these performances will go to Helpmate, a local domestic violence agency who gives victims shelter, safety, and support. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit acdt.org.