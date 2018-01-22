The 16th annual Asheville Fringe Arts Festival (AFAF), a multi-venue performing arts event, will take place Thursday, January 25, through Sunday, January 28, with shows at 7 and 9 p.m. (earlier on Sunday), followed by after-parties each night. AFAF will consist of more than 30 ticketed performances and several Random Acts of Fringe, which are free to attend and include everything from dance performances to impromptu mobile installations.

“We feel that the AFAF has enriched the community over the years by showcasing artists that are exploring the edges of their art forms,” says AFAF artistic co-director Jocelyn Reese. “At a very low cost, they have been able to access venues and stages to produce work that challenges them and their audiences.”

In addition to its usual performance categories of Raw Emotion, Wildly Weird and Experimental Art, AFAF will have a new Social Justice category featuring shows about important cultural conversations and historical icons. This year’s festival will also include an increased number of Random Acts of Fringe and see the return of the popular LaZoom Fringe Tour, a bus ride with comedy, butoh, improvisational dance and an audience-interactive spy piece. For a full list of performances and artists, festival schedule, show descriptions and after-party details, visit ashevillefringe.org. Individual tickets for each show range from $13–$16. Fringe Freak Pass tickets, which allow ticket holders to see as many shows as they can fi t in (usually about 8), are available for $50. See ashevillefringe.org for ticketing links.