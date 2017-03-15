On Saturday, March 25, the 2017 Asheville Guitar Summit will bring musicians from across the region together for a full day of electric guitar instruction, instrument education and product demonstrations. The event will be held at the Morris Hellenic Cultural Center in the Montford neighborhood of Asheville. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and sessions run until 7:30 p.m.

“Guitar players of all experience levels are welcome to attend,” says Rod Johnston of Village Productions. “Participants will gain insight, inspiration and a great sense of what’s possible on electric guitar. We are also planning to hold a miniequipment show.”

Guitarists are asked to bring their own equipment, with the exception of amps, to the event, which will feature a day filled with incredible talent and learning experiences. Musicians can expect to learn a variety of techniques to apply to any style of electric guitar including rock, jazz, blues, country, metal, fusion, pop, folk and classical. Full day tickets are $85 if paid by March 24 or $95 the day of the event, and half-day tickets are $55.

This year’s instructors include David Brewster of Guitar Center, who will be hosting a multiple stomp box demonstration; Randy Hughes showing how to maintain and adjust guitars for maximum performance; and Will Ray on the screaming telecaster. Mike Ridenour will teach a session on improvisation techniques, and Alec Fehl will host a workshop on playing outside of the traditional blues box. Private lessons may be available throughout the day, depending on instructor availability.

The Morris Hellenic Cultural Center is located at 227 Cumberland Avenue in Asheville. For more information, visit vpmusic.org