Asheville Lyric Opera’s Annual Winter Opera Gala

Asheville Lyric Opera (ALO) will hold its annual Winter Opera Gala, Saturday, February 25 from 5–9 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Asheville-Biltmore. Local and national singers will perform and there will be live and silent auctions, hors d’oeuvres, and full dinner service full dinner service from Dining Innovations Catering.

“ALO has held this gala yearly since 2009, and it has grown from a small event called Taste of Opera to our ALO Winter Opera Gala,” says Maigan Wallace, production assistant at ALO. Proﬁts from these ever-growing sold-out galas go to fund ALO’s mission of bringing opera to newer generations, allowing them to access history, express themselves and learn art appreciation through musical theater.

“We strive to create an environment for professional development and outreach to our area schools and universities as well as broaden the horizons and stretch the imaginations of our own young people,” says Wallace. For an extra-special experience, RSVP for an early ticket to drink champagne and watch the artists perform toasts to the greatest inﬂuences of their careers.

Tickets range from $100–$130 depending on event participation. For more information or to reserve your tickets call the ALO Ofﬁce at 828.236.0670 or visit ashevillelyric.org.