Asheville Rhythm to Present 6th Annual Percussion Festival

Asheville Rhythm—a group devoted to bringing wellness and community building through the love and consciousness of percussion— hosts the Asheville Percussion Festival, Monday, June 26, through Sunday, July 2, at Odyssey Community School, with the theme Mosaic of Rhythm.

“Rhythm and pulse are integral elements of the human fabric. We walk in rhythm and our hearts beat in rhythm,” says River Guerguerian, founder and director of Asheville Rhythm. “In these times, when many people are feeling disconnected, drumming in a group is a positive way to build unity and community.”

The festival offers intensive study programs, including a week of drumming clinics, percussion vending, demonstrations, workshops and a full-length concert. Among the featured artists are virtuoso Turkish musician Omar Faruk Tekbilek, Persian percussionist Naghmeh Farahmand and Afro-Brazilian ensemble leader Marcus Santos.

The festival offers seminars geared towards beginning and advanced musicians and led by highly skilled and experienced teachers. A Sunday Sound Meditation showcases seven players using singing bowls, gongs and hand pans to bring participants into a meditative and rejuvenating state.

Odyssey Community School is located at 90 Zillicoa Street, in Asheville. More information on the Asheville Percussion Festival can be found at ashevillepercussionfestival.com.