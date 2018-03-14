ASO’s Masterworks 5: Reborn

By Natasha Anderson

Embark on an exploration of Romanticism through the ages as conductor Nicholas Hersh leads the Asheville Symphony Orchestra (ASO) in a program spanning more than 200 years and ranging from Beethoven to Freddie Mercury. The concert, Masterworks 5: Reborn, will take place on Saturday, March 17, at 8 p.m. at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium.

“In programming this concert, I really considered what Romanticism means to us in the 21st century,” says Hersh. “Academically speaking, it’s a historic period in arts and literature confined to the greater part of the 19th century, yet the style itself has continued to resonate strongly with both audiences and artists.”

The evening will include Beethoven’s fiery Leonore Overture, Jonathan Leshnoff’s 2015 Chamber Concerto for Violin & Orchestra featuring guest violinist Itamar Zorman, Hersh’s own orchestral interpretation of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2.

“Zorman is able to draw an expansive sound from the violin and do so with an uncommon dynamic palette,” says Hersh. “His expression never feels forced or unnatural.”

Zorman received the top prize at the 2011 International Tchaikovsky Competition and is an Avery Fisher Career Grant and Borletti-Buitoni Trust award recipient. He has performed with major orchestras around the world including the American Symphony Orchestra, the Tokyo Symphony and the St. Petersburg Philharmonic.

“I’m excited to join ASO in presenting two contemporary works that I am confident listeners will enjoy and appreciate,” says Zorman. “Nicolas Hersh’s arrangement of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is absolutely excellent. Hersh takes full advantage of the orchestral colors and makes it sound almost like the song was written originally for orchestra.”

Hersh is the fourth of six finalists for the ASO’s music director position to conduct an audition concert. As associate conductor of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and artistic director of the Baltimore Symphony Youth Orchestra, he is known for innovative programming and unique collaborations.

Thomas Wolfe Auditorium is located at 87 Haywood Street in Asheville. Single tickets are $24-$69, depending on seating section. Reduced youth pricing is available. Single tickets and season ticket packages can be purchased online at ashevillesymphony.org, by phone at 828.254.7046 or in person at the U.S. Cellular Center box office at 87 Haywood Street.