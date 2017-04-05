Attic Salt Theatre Company presents The Nerd, at NC Stage Company as part of their Catalyst Series, with performances Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m., from April 7–23. The comedy, written by the late Larry Shue, has been produced worldwide and remains one of the most popular plays performed by community theaters since its 1981 premiere.

“The Nerd seems to bridge the gap between a style of comedy that was done years ago and what is regularly produced now,” says Attic Salt’s artistic director Jeff Catanese. “The dialogue is decidedly of the screwball ilk, but it has a sharper edge than those earlier plays.”

Set in Terre Haute, Indiana in 1980, The Nerd is about Willum Cubbert, an unassuming young architect whose life, and whose friends’ lives, are upended with the unexpected arrival of Rick Steadman, the titular nerd who rescued Willum in Vietnam. As Rick’s hilariously inappropriate behavior threatens Willum’s job, friendships and sanity, audiences watch to find out if Willum will find the gumption to reclaim his life.

The Nerd will be directed by Jeff Catanese and stage managed by Nathan Singer. The cast is composed of local theater all-stars Adam Arthur, Christy Montesdeoca, John Mendenhall, Frances Davis and Bill Parks, as well as newcomer Patrick Brandt in the lead role as Willum. Local child actors Eleanor Gorczynski and Anderson Bowman are also featured.

“The play is chock full of outrageous characters and antics,” says Brandt. “While some of the characters actively contribute to the absurdity of the story, Willum is the fellow who must navigate their eccentricities.”

NC Stage is located at 15 Stage Lane. Tickets are $14–$28, depending on seating, and are available online at ncstage.org, or by phone at 828.239.0263.