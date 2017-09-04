Asheville Music School (AMS) offers opportunities for everyone to head back to school this fall with free offerings for youth and adults from Tuesday, September 5, through Saturday, September 9. Mini music lessons, demonstrations, presentations and open rehearsals will be available. Though AMS has held open houses in the past, this is the first time the school has conducted a complementary instructional series.

“By offering these free mini lessons throughout the week, we are able to showcase our teachers doing what they do best,” says AMS assistant director Ryan Reardon. “The other events highlight offerings that many people don’t know are available, such as our student ensembles and workshops.”

AMS is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening WNC communities through music education and outreach. The school teaches approximately 300 private lessons per week as well as workshops and group classes and holds student ensembles as part of the Sound Education Outreach program. AMS welcomes students of all ages.

Full Schedule for Back to Music School Week

Ongoing

15-minute mini lessons, by appointment

Tuesday, September 5

5–8 p.m. Barley’s Kick-Off Concert and Give Back Night

Thursday, September 7

6–7 p.m. Music Theory 101 Workshop

6:45–7:45 p.m. Teen Classic Rock Band rehearsal w/ Andy John

Friday, September 8

5–6 p.m. Middle School Youth Pop Band rehearsal w/ Kylie Brown

Saturday, September 9

10–12 p.m. AMS Rock Band (aka Minør) rehearsal w/ Alec Fehl

12–1:30 p.m. Guitar Effects Hands-On Workshop

2–4 p.m. Teen Pop Rock Band rehearsal w/ Gabrielle Tee

All events will take place at Asheville Music School, at 126 College Street, except Barley’s Kick-Off Concert and Give Back Night, which will be held at Barley’s Taproom & Pizzeria, at 42 Biltmore Avenue. For more information, including class descriptions, age requirements and instructors, visit ashevillemusicschool.org.