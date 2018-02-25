Black Mountain Center for the Arts Welcomes Broadway Performers

Black Mountain Center for the Arts (BMCA) welcomes Black Mountain native and Broadway actor Kevin Massey, along with his wife, Broadway leading lady Kara Lindsay, in a one-night performance of A Broadway Romance on Saturday, March 17, at 7:30 p.m.

“A Broadway Romance is a special performance because not every small town has one of its own go on to make a real name for themselves on Broadway,” says Matt Lutz, producing artistic director at BMCA’s Front Porch Theatre. “Both Kevin and Kara have incredible talents, but they also have warmth, kindness and a love for the mountains that will really make this performance a once-in- a-lifetime evening.”

A Broadway Romance tells the tale of the relationship between Lindsay and Massey: their first meeting in an audition room, their budding love onstage and their eventual offstage romance and marriage. Their fascinating history includes music from the Broadway classics Newsies, Wicked, Memphis, Tarzan and Little House on the Prairie, the Musical. “It is always a joy to come back to where my soul feels at home—and share with my hometown how proud I am to be from this area and how much they have influenced me on this crazy journey to the big city and beyond,” says Massey. “I also cannot wait to talk about my favorite résumé credit: husband to Kara Lindsay.”

Following the performance, BMCA will hold a Q&A session with the performers. “This will give folks the chance to ask Kevin and Kara questions about their careers, their life together and what the future holds,” says Lutz. Audience members and fans will have the chance to take photos with and receive autographs from the performers.

“Kevin Massey is one of my oldest and closest friends,” says Lutz.” He married Kara Lindsay in 2013, and she has become part of our Black Mountain family as well. I knew I wanted to bring them here to perform together, and with the support and cooperation of Owen High School, we were able to make that happen!”

Charles D. Owen High School auditorium is located at 99 Lake Eden Road in Black Mountain. Tickets to A Broadway Romance are $25 before March 17, and $30 day-of, based on availability. Tickets may be purchased by calling 828-669- 0930 or by visiting blackmountainarts.org.