Burnsville Concert to Benefit Reconciliation House

The third annual Hard Times Benefit Concert will take place at the Parkway Playhouse, in Burnsville, on Tuesday, June 20, from 6:30–9 p.m. Approximately 20 local musicians from the Micaville Saturday Jam will perform, reflecting this year’s theme, Hard Times, High Hopes and Helping Hands: Celebrating the Everyday Working People of the Mountains, in their music selections. All proceeds benefit Reconciliation House, an organization providing assistance to Yancey County residents in need.

“The Hard Times concert not only provides a vehicle through which local musicians can give back to a supportive community, it generates hard cash needed by neighbors facing utility cutoffs, evictions and gaps in income due to layoffs or injuries,” says Deborah Louis, event founder. “Most of all, it brings the many sectors of our community together for a good cause.”

The concert is part of an interactive grassroots network of local volunteer activity that includes the DigIn! Community Garden, which raises organic produce for Reconciliation House’s food bank; an Empty Bowls fundraiser involving dozens of local potters; and a thrift shop in downtown Burnsville. Reconciliation House itself is the project of a broad consortium of local churches.

“The Hard Times concert has been a wonderful demonstration of the very generous people in the community,” says Reconciliation House director, John Miller. “It’s events like this that allow us to keep going.”

The Parkway Playhouse is located at 202 Green Mountain Drive, Burnsville. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the Parkway Playhouse, the OOAK Art Gallery on the Micaville Loop or The Orchard at Altapass. For more information, email deb@northmountains.org or call 828.206.0128.