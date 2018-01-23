Camerata Chamber Ensemble: Mozart and Schubert

The Asheville Chamber Music Series (ACMS) presents the Camerata Chamber Ensemble of the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra on Friday, January 26, at 8 p.m., at Diana Wortham Theatre. The Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra (RCO), established in the Netherlands in 1888, is widely considered one of the world’s most distinguished orchestras and the Camerata Chamber Ensemble is comprised solely of its members.

“Over the last 50 years or so, the RCO has ranked consistently with the orchestras of Berlin, Vienna, New York and Chicago,” says ACMS programs cochair Bill Clark. “Its recorded legacy of the core repertoire under various principal conductors is substantial—one of the very finest in the catalogue. The upcoming concert by its members is a special event for lovers of chamber music in the Asheville area.”

The program will feature Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet in A major, K. 581 and Schubert’s Octet in F major, D. 803. Mozart’s quintet, featuring clarinet, violins, viola and cello, is one of the composer’s most acclaimed works. The piece, which premiered in Vienna in 1789, is also one of the earliest and most familiar works written for the clarinet. Schubert’s octet, composed in 1824, includes the clarinet, bassoon, horn, violins, viola, cello and double bass.

“Schubert’s Octet for Winds and Strings is considered one of the greatest chamber works ever composed,” says ACMS programs co-chair Polly Feitzinger. ”It is a rare opportunity for a city other than the musical capitals of Europe to be able to program it, especially with orchestra members from the famed RCO.” The Camerata Chamber Ensemble performs approximately 50 concerts each season in major cities around the world, including Amsterdam, Vienna, Tokyo, Seoul, Madrid, Rome and New York. It has made numerous radio and television appearances and has recorded works by Corelli, Mozart, Mendelssohn, Mahler and Ravel. The group’s most recent recording, released in 2014, features Mahler’s 9th Symphony for chamber ensemble under the baton of Spanish conductor Gustavo Gemino.

Now in its 65th year, ACMS is one of the nation’s oldest continuously performing chamber music organizations. With an ever-expanding subscriber base, it has sponsored more than 275 concerts and has been recognized for its excellent programs and educational component. ACMS collaborates with Asheville Buncombe Schools and other cultural partners in the community, including the Asheville Symphony Youth Orchestra.

Diana Wortham Theatre is located at 18 Biltmore Avenue in Asheville. Tickets are $40 for general admission and $5 for youth under age 25. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit ashevillechambermusic.org, call 828.257.4530 or email support@ashevillechambermusic.org. To learn more about the Camerata Chamber Ensemble, visit camerata-rco.com.