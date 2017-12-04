Celebrate December with Music at Isis

Some of the musicians appearing at Isis Music Hall this month touch on issues of the day with their music, including David Ramirez, performing on Wednesday, December 6, at 8:30 p.m. His new album is titled We’re Not Going Anywhere.

“Being half white and half Mexican,” Ramirez says, “has made this current political climate especially interesting. So many cultures in this country are being viewed as un-American and it breaks my heart.” He wanted to write about the “misplaced fear,” he says of his recent songs. Tickets are $14 in advance and $16 at the door.

On Thursday, December 7, at 7 p.m., John Doyle brings his guitar talents to the Isis stage. “I focus on Irish traditional music and song in general,” Doyle says, “but also write original songs and music in that genre, focusing on telling stories of the past and present. I have played a few times as a guest at Isis, but never as a solo artist. I have gone to see quite a few shows there though. Asheville has such a vibrant music scene with many different shades of music. I have lived here for nearly 17 years and have watched the city blossom in musical diversity.” Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

Christine Garvin Dance+Transform presents Ho-Ho-Holiday Rewind on Saturday, December 9, at 8:30 p.m. The show includes dance acts, theatrical style pieces and parodies and remixes of favorite Christmas hits. Tickets are $18 in advance and $22 at the door, and a portion of ticket sales will be donated to Planned Parenthood South Atlantic.

New Year’s Eve 2017, at Isis Music Hall, will celebrate Asheville bands: Jon Stickley Trio, rooted in gypsy jazz, bluegrass and hip-hop, and The Digs, with their concoction of funk, rhythm and blues, jazz and soul. Joining them onstage will be Josh Phillips and Friends. The Main Stage standing show will start at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Isis Restaurant and Music Hall is located at 743 Haywood Road in West Asheville. For ticket information and reservations, call 828.575.2737 or visit isisasheville.com where a complete schedule of events and times may be found. Dinner reservations by phone are recommended.