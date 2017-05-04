Celebration Singers Celebrates Ten Years

Celebration Singers of Asheville commemorates ten years of musical merit with a spring concert featuring the community youth chorus. This event will be held at the First Congregational Church on Sunday, May 7, at 4 p.m.

“We have had so many wonderful opportunities that have enriched these young people and their musical talents,” says the group’s president, Grace Avery. The chorus has performed at Carnegie Hall in New York and will return Memorial Day weekend in 2017. They have been featured during concerts with Asheville Choral Society, Modern American Music Project, Asheville Lyric Opera and Transylvania Choral Society.

The singers also perform locally at retirement communities, UNCA ballgames, civic and statewide political events as well as in festivals from New Orleans to Hartford, CT. The group has big plans for 2018 that involve traveling to Great Britain to perform with The International Children’s Choir in Canterbury Cathedral.

“In 2007, Ginger Haselden, artistic director of the Celebration Singers of Asheville, established a North Carolina nonprofit educational charity and recruited from her contacts at Claxton Elementary, Central United Methodist Church and her private voice studio,” says Avery. “Ten years later, we are still strong, independent and serving the young musical talents in Asheville and surrounding communities.”

The spring concert will feature the children ages seven through 16, include songs from Handel and Dr. Seuss, and feature a commissioned song by composer Trent Johnson. A variety of songs will be performed to entertain all ages and demonstrate a high quality of musicianship.

The First Congregational Church is located at 20 Oak Street in Asheville. While this event is free to the public, donations are appreciated and will be accepted at the door. For more information, visit singasheville.org.