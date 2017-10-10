Classic Double Bill at The Magnetic Theatre

The Magnetic Theatre presents two Off-Broadway classics, Edward Albee’s The Zoo Story and Samuel Beckett’s Krapp’s Last Tape with low-priced previews Thursday and Friday, October 12–13. The play opens Saturday, October 14, and continues Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through October 28. All performances are at 7:30 p.m.

The Zoo Story is credited with launching the playwriting career of Albee, who went on to win three Pulitzer Prizes. The play depicts an encounter in New York’s Central Park between an older middle-class man, played by Steven Samuels, and a younger man, Jerry, whose life is spinning out of control.

Henry Williamson III, who devised the evening, directs both plays. “Scott Fisher has the ability to transform himself,” he says, “to commit fully to a character down to every last subtle nuance. It was these qualities of his that assured me he was the right actor to take on Jerry, one of the most challenging characters in the whole American canon.”

Krapp’s Last Tape by Nobel Prize-winner Beckett is a monologue, the story of an old man looking back, via audiotapes, on his life and loves. Samuels plays the title character. “Working with Steven on Death of a Salesman’s Willy Loman,” Williamson says, “was one of the seminal collaborations I’ve experienced in my craft. Krapp’s Last Stand is certainly an evolution of that work. Steven is willing to grapple with these great texts, to find the truthfulness of the characters, to make himself vulnerable. That takes real courage.”

Preview tickets are $12. All other performances are $16, with $10 student rush tickets available 15 minutes before curtain with valid ID.

The Magnetic Theatre is located at 375 Depot Street in Asheville’s River Arts District. For more information, visit themagnetictheatre.org or call 828.239.9250.