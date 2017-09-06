The Crowin’ Hen at the Folk Art Center

This month, the Folk Art Center will host several showings of The Crowin’ Hen, a musical play written and directed by Tom Godleski. The play will include music by Asheville bluegrass band Buncombe Turnpike.

The Crowin’ Hen was inspired by the old mountain saying, ‘A whistlin’ girl and a crowin’ hen will never come to any good end.’ Set in the Asheville area in the mid ’60s, the play centers around superstitious Granny who becomes upset when she discovers that there is a crowing hen on her family’s farm.

“It is fun to play around with superstition,” says Godleski. “This play is important to the Asheville community because it is preserving our Appalachian culture. It is a slice of life from back in the ’60s.”

Steve Ensley will be playing the role of Harvey Jenkins, a retired railroad worker who is attempting to court a disinterested Granny. Ensley debuted as Harvey Jenkins in the original staging of the play in 2015, also at the Folk Art Center.

“The Crowin’ Hen pays a humorous homage to mountain myths and folktales,” says Ensley. “It recalls a time gone by in a respectful way.”

The Crowin’ Hen will premiere on Friday, September 8 at 7:30 p.m, with additional showings on Saturday, September 9 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, September 10 at 2:30 p.m.

The Folk Art Center is located at Milepost 382 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit buncombeturnpike.com or call 828.778.9534.