Diana Wortham Theatre Scholarship Program for Young Emerging Artists

The deadline is drawing near to apply for Diana Wortham Theatre’s second annual Y.E.S. Emerging Artists Fund, a program that provides scholarships for graduating high school seniors pursuing a career in the performing arts. Materials, which include a completed application, an audition video created by the student and a recommendation from a teacher or mentor, must be submitted to the theatre by 5 p.m. on Friday, January 27.

“Fourteen students applied last year, and their career paths ranged from actor to dancer to vocalist to musician,” says Rae Geoffrey, associate director of Diana Wortham Theatre. “We were thrilled at their range and depth of talent. As part of the application, students had to explain how they would change the world with their art. It was inspiring to watch their videos and read their passionate responses.”

To be eligible, students must be permanent residents of Buncombe County, graduating from high school in 2017 with the intent to pursue a career in the performing arts, and must receive a recommendation from a teacher, instructor or mentor. A limited number of scholarships, beginning at $1,000 each, will be awarded to finalists during a concert featuring Free Planet Radio on May 5 at the Diana Wortham Theatre. Participants may have the opportunity to perform a segment of their work at the event.

The Emerging Artists Fund is an outgrowth of the Y.E.S. (Youth Education Scholarship) Fund. Y.E.S. provides a means for underserved students to attend Diana Wortham Theatre school programming through private donations, covering the cost of admission for students receiving a free or reduced lunch. The Y.E.S. program expanded in 2015 to cover artist workshops in local schools and again in 2016 to cover the scholarships for emerging artists.

“The future of the performing arts lies not only in those who experience and develop an appreciation as an audience member, but also those talented young people who go on to create art for the next generation,” says Geoffrey. “In addition to exposing our youth to the performing arts, we want to support the emergence of new talent and acknowledge their impact on the world.”

Award winners should be present at the May 5 event with Free Planet Radio and at any required rehearsals leading up to the performance.

For more than a decade, Free Planet Radio has been bringing its innovative world-jazz-classical music blend to festivals, concert stages, and classrooms, and now to Diana Wortham Theatre’s Mainstage Series in a benefit concert for the Y.E.S. Fund. The band will work with the Y.E.S. Emerging Artist award winners to integrate the students into the performance and showcase their talent.

To apply or learn more about the Y.E.S. Emerging Artists Fund, visit dwtheatre.com/emerging-artists-fund or call the theatre at 828.257.4530. To donate to the Y.E.S. Fund and its programs, visit dwtheatre.com/Y-E-S-Fund.