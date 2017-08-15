DWT’s Matinee Series Expanded

By Natasha Anderson

Diana Wortham Theatre’s (DWT’s) Matinee Series offers even more opportunities for young people to gain exposure to the arts this season. The series, which provides curriculum-related productions at affordable costs for children from Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 12, presents musicals, dance performances, Shakespearean selections and shows addressing social issues including negotiation, compromise, friendship and celebration of differences.

“The 2017/2018 Matinee Series features expanded programming to meet the demand of local parents, teachers and students,” says DWT’s managing director Rae Geoffrey. “Additions include an evening performance of Pinkalicious followed by a special cupcake party with the cast, and a Lightwire Theatre production of Moon Mouse utilizing electroluminescent technology to create an entirely glow-in-the-dark show.”

Other performances include Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE: A Dance Company, which blends traditional African dance with contemporary choreography, Reduced Shakespeare Company’s All the Great Books, a comical abridgment of the literary canon, and Theatreworks USA’s Dragons Love Tacos and Other Stories, a musical revue of beloved contemporary children’s books. All productions are performed by professional, nationally touring companies.

“Our selections always meet the standard course curriculum guidelines for a wide range of students in K–12 classrooms,” says Geoffrey. “Most importantly, however, we choose the highest quality performances. Children are discerning viewers and research shows that early exposure to quality arts experiences enhances learning, empathy and social skills in young people while nurturing a lifelong love for the arts.”

Diana Wortham Theatre is located at 18 Biltmore Avenue in Asheville. Reservations for all Matinee Series performances are being taken now. All group reservations require a deposit. The Y.E.S. (Youth Education Scholarship) Fund provides need-based scholarships to cover the cost of admission for students and schools. For Matinee Series order forms and Y.E.S. Fund applications, and for a list of all performances in the 17/18 Matinee Series for students and families, visit dwtheatre.com. For individual and group sales call 828.257.4530. For questions regarding group sales, email boxoffice@dwtheatre.com.