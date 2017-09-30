On Sunday, October 29, the RHS Community Foundation presents An Evening with Gladys Knight and Friends at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium in the U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville. The concert will feature performances by Motown legend Gladys Knight, Little Big Town and local Asheville musician Lyric, as well as surprise guests. All proceeds from ticket sales will be used to support the development of the Reynolds Community Center in Canton.

The Reynolds Community Center is the flagship project for the RHS Community Foundation, a nonprofi t organization founded by Gladys Knight and her husband, William McDowell, who grew up in Canton. Knight and McDowell moved to WNC in 2007 and established the foundation together. The foundation plans to set up the community center in an old segregated school that McDowell attended in his youth. The renovation of the former school is expected to cost upwards of $1.2 million. “This is the first fundraiser for the community center and it proves timely for our plans for Phase One of development for the project,” says Mike Reynolds, executive director of the RHS Community Foundation. Phase One will include the completion of a significant portion of the outside elements of the community center, including a basketball court, a walking track and an ADA-accessible playground. “We will continue with our fundraising efforts over the next months and years as we move into Phase Two, the renovation of the old school,” Reynolds says. “This is a daunting task but we are ready to face the challenge.” Once complete, the center will offer classes and afterschool programs, a library and computer center, a recording studio, addiction and recovery services and walking trails.

Knight has had a long and successful career as a performing artist. Many of her songs and albums have earned Grammy Awards and she was named on VH1’s list of “100 Greatest Women of Rock and Roll.” Ticket prices for An Evening with Gladys Knight and Friends range from $55 to $125, plus fees, for general admission. There are also VIP tickets available for $500 plus fees, which include priority seating, a pre-show reception with Knight and Little Big Town and access to exclusive auction items such as vacation packages and music memorabilia.

The Thomas Wolfe Auditorium is located at 87 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. Tickets for this event can be purchased in person at the U.S. Cellular Center box office, online at ticketmaster.com or by calling 800.745.3000.