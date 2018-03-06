The Fiddlers of Madison County Return

On Saturday, March 10, at Mars Hill University’s Broyhill Chapel, some of the area’s finest fiddlers will gather for the 12th Annual Fiddlers of Madison County Concert where they will make the music that has drawn crowds to their region for centuries.

Each year the show, which benefits the Madison County Arts Council (MCAC), honors a master musician from the community. This year’s honoree will be NC Heritage Award recipient and Grammy Award winner Bobby Hicks. Hicks has been inducted into the World Fiddlers Hall of Fame, among many other distinctions. He will perform at the concert with Mark Kuykendall and the Asheville Bluegrass Band.

“I enjoy listening to all of the other local musicians, especially the young people that come in and play,” says Hicks. “They have a lot of talent and I’m glad to see them carrying on the tradition.”

The show will also feature 2018 NC Heritage Award winner Arvil Freeman who will be accompanied by his protégé, Bryan McDowell. Freeman has performed for decades, winning numerous fiddling competitions. He, along with Hicks, has played at the show since its inception. “We’ve had a sold-out audience every year,” says Freeman.

Other performers include Roger Howell, known for his memory collection of more than 500 fiddle tunes, and Marty and Don Lewis, The Sons of Ralph, who will perform without the elder Lewis for the first time.

“We are honored that Marty and Don will continue their father’s legacy at the Fiddlers of Madison County,” says MCAC executive director Laura Boosinger.

Broyhill Chapel is located at 338 Cascade Street, in Mars Hill. The concert begins at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day-of-show. To learn more, visit madisoncountyarts.com or call 828.649.1301