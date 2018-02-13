Flat Rock Playhouse Downtown: Love, Guy

Flat Rock Playhouse Downtown presents a Valentine’s weekend Music on the Rock Special and season opener with performances of Love, Guy on Thursday, February 15, through Sunday, February 18. The show features Guy LeMonnier, accompanied by the Music on the Rock band, serenading audiences with a compilation of his favorite love songs from various musical genres.

“Audiences will fall in love,” says artistic director Lisa K. Bryant, “as Guy, widely known as an original member of the globally recognized Trans-Siberian Orchestra, croons his way through a host of beloved standards.” Among the favorites on the playlist are The Way You Look Tonight, At Last and Crazy Little Thing Called Love.

“Guy has performed in New York, across the country and internationally,” Bryant says, “and we are so very lucky to have him back, yet again, here at Flat Rock Playhouse.” A Michigan native, LeMonnier’s credits include Beauty and the Beast, Ragtime and Dracula, the Musical.

Love, Guy begins a year-long lineup of musicals, comedies, mysteries and children’s performances, including a midsummer blockbuster Broadway production, at Flat Rock Playhouse’s main and downtown stages.

The Flat Rock Playhouse Downtown is located at 125 South Main Street, Hendersonville. Performances are Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $32 and can be purchased by calling 828.693.0731 or 866.732.8008 (toll free) or online at flatrockplayhouse.org. Music on the Rock subscription packages to each of the seven concerts in 2018 are also available.