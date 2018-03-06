Flat Rock Playhouse Presents Seussical the Musical

Seussical the Musical, a family favorite with a cast of beloved characters, launches Flat Rock Playhouse’s Studio 52 Family Series running Thursday, March 8, through Sunday, March 25, at Flat Rock Playhouse Downtown. Currently one of the most performed shows in America, Seussical at Flat Rock stars Scott Treadway as the Cat in the Hat, along with a large cast of performers of all ages playing the many characters from the Dr. Seuss books—Horton the Elephant, Gertrude, JoJo and more.

In this musical that, says Broadway World, “captures the imaginations of children and adults alike,” the Cat in the Hat narrates as Horton, Gertrude and JoJo journey to the Jungle of Nool, the Circus McGurkus and the invisible world of the Whos, finding friendship, family and community along the way. Songs like Oh the Thinks You Can Think, Here on Who and If I Ran the Circus keep the show lively and fun.

Seussical debuted on Broadway in 2000, and was created by Tony Award-winning playwrights Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Dave Hart will direct the Flat Rock production. Flat Rock Playhouse began in 1940 with a few performances during summer months and now, as the officially designated State Theatre of North Carolina, presents a nine-month season of plays, including Broadway musicals, comedy, drama and theatre for young audiences.

Performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $14–$28 and can be purchased by calling the box office at 828.693.0731 or 866.737.8008, or online at flatrockplayhouse.org. Flat Rock Playhouse Downtown is located at 125 South Main Street in Hendersonville.