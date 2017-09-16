Flat Rock Playhouse Welcomes Veteran Actor Ed Asner

By Abigail Amato

Award-winning actor Ed Asner will perform the one-man show, A Man and His Prostate, at Flat Rock Playhouse on Tuesday, September 19, at 8 p.m. The show will run for one night only.

In addition to starring in a variety of film and television productions, Asner, who began on the stage, has acted in other recent stage performances, including FDR, a one-man show about the life of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. “I have done drama and comedy,” Asner says, “and FDR was certainly more dramatic than A Man and His Prostate. At this point in my life I find it less fatiguing and more gratifying to do comedy. The laughter is music to my ears when I am onstage!”

A Man and His Prostate was written and created by Ed Weinberger, an award-winning screenwriter for The Tonight Show and other popular television shows. The story is based on Weinberger’s own experience of being rushed to the hospital for prostate cancer surgery while vacationing in Italy.

The play shines a light on the seriousness of prostate cancer in a humorous manner. “There hasn’t been as much done on male issues, especially this; this has been untouched territory,” Asner says. The show provides an evening of laughter but also stresses the importance of men getting prostate screenings and checkups. “It is a serious issue, one that I am proud to bring to the forefront in a comedic way if that is what it takes to draw attention to prostate cancer.”

Tickets for this show are $35. The Mainstage is located at 2661 Greenville Highway in Flat Rock. To learn more about Mainstage and Playhouse Downtown performances or to reserve tickets, visit flatrockplayhouse.org, or call 828.693.0731. Find information on the website also about Flat Rock Playhouse’s #SHERO campaign to further its mission of promoting women’s leadership in the arts and in their communities.