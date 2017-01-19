Flat Rock’s School of the Arts Hosts Flute Recital

On Tuesday, January 24, at 7:30 p.m., the students of University of North Carolina’s School of the Arts will present their annual flute concert under the direction of the eminent professor Tadeu Coelho. The tradition, which is a part of the Blue Ridge Community Concert Series, will feature solos, duos, trios and quartets for flute and piano performing works that pertain to a theme or style period that in past years has included “Flute Concertos,” “Operatic Flute” and “Virtuosic Flute.”

“It is a blessing to live in Western North Carolina where there is so much culture, creativity and artistic support,” says Blue Ridge Community College lead instructor Kevin Ayesh. “Our annual student flute concert is always a favorite, and we are so grateful for our dedicated audience who come from as far as Charlotte to right here in Flat Rock to see our outstanding student performers.”

The performance will be held at the Thomas Auditorium at Blue Ridge Community College in Flat Rock. All proceeds benefit the college’s Personal Enrichment Program, which offers diverse learning experience classes for all students.

Blue Ridge Community College is located at 180 Campus Drive in Flat Rock, Tickets are $10 for the public and $5 for students. For more information, visit blueridge.edu.