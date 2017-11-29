Flute, Piano and Fun with AmiciMusic

By Natasha Anderson

AmiciMusic presents Flute Fandango, an energetic concert performed by acclaimed flutist Lea Kibler and AmiciMusic artistic director and pianist Daniel Weiser, at three venues in December. The concert, which highlights both the jazzier side of the classics and various folk influences, will include works by Astor Piazzolla, George Gershwin and Claude Bolling.

“We are playing some terrific music, based mostly on popular dance forms like the tango,” says Kibler. “Dan will provide his witty commentary and I think the audience will really enjoy the program.”

Kibler, a North Carolina native, is a graduate of the Yale University School of Music where she received the Yale Alumni Prize. She has been a member of the Florida Philharmonic Orchestra and the Florida Grand Opera orchestra and has toured as principal flutist of the Moscow Chamber Orchestra.

“Lea is wonderful to work with,” says Weiser. “This program really shows off the diversity of her sound and the rhythmic energy she can bring to her remarkable flute playing.”

Weiser has performed at the Weill Recital Hall of Carnegie Hall, the National Gallery of Art in D.C. and other venues around the world. He was the 1996 U.S. Artistic Ambassador Abroad.

Flute Fandango can be heard on Friday, December 1, at 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Asheville; on Saturday, December 2, at 7:30 p.m. at a private home in Hendersonville; and on Sunday, December 3, at 2 p.m. at the White Horse in Black Mountain. For more information or to buy tickets, visit amicimusic.org or call Daniel Weiser at 802.369.0856.