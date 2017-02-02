Follow the Money at Magnetic Theatre

The Magnetic Theatre presents Money and How to Make It!, the fourth in its popular How-To series of sketch comedies. The show opens, with champagne, on Saturday, February 4. Performances continue Thursdays–Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. until February 25, with preview performances on February 2 and 3.

“Audiences can expect a lot of goofy humor focused on common money issues as well as financial topics more locally sourced,” says Lisa Yoffee, head writer for the team that collaborated on this and other sketches, including Sex and How To Have It!, Food and How To Eat It! and Beer and How To Drink It!.

Making up the rest of the acting/writing ensemble are Scott Fisher, Katie Langwell, Valerie Meiss, Glenn Reed and artistic director Steven Samuels. “Consider the writing team like the Lennon-McCartney collaboration,” Yoffee says. “We’ll never say who wrote what, but sometimes, if you’re familiar with our work, you can tell whether it was Lennon or McCartney. Or Ringo. Or Gummo.”

Lighting design is provided by Jason Williams and Kristi DeVille is choreographer for the show.

The comedy promises to “explore service jobs, scam artists, corporate mumbo jumbo” and the like, and to give audiences a behind-the-scenes peek at the working relationships among the How-To Crew.

“As part of the show,” Yoffee says, “you’ll get a backstage glimpse at how the How-To actors interact and really feel about each other and their complicated relationships will sometimes spill over into the sketches.”

Magnetic 375 is located at 375 Depot Street in Asheville’s River Arts District. Preview performances are $16 online and $19 at the door. Tickets for regular performances are $21 online and $24 at the door; $10 student rush tickets are available 15 minutes before curtain with a valid I.D. To learn more or to reserve tickets, visit themagnetictheatre.org. For information only, call 828.239.9250.