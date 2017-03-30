Free Chamber Music Tuesdays Return to Hendersonville

Chamber Music Tuesdays, free events organized by the Brevard Music Center (BMC) and the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra (HSO), kicked off last month at the First United Methodist Church. This month’s concert will be held at the church on Tuesday, April 4, at 12:30 p.m. when violist Erika Eckert and pianist Margaret McDonald will perform “Story Music.”

This is the second season of Chamber Music Tuesdays, which features three monthly concerts in March, April and May. BMC’s principal bassoonist William Ludwig will perform the final Chamber Music Tuesday concert on Tuesday, May 2, at 12:30 p.m. The events are part of BMC’s free Community Concert Series.

“Brevard Music Center’s free Community Concert Series allows us to give back to those communities that support BMC’s performances during our summer music festival season,” says Cally Jamis Vennare, BMC’s director of marketing and communications. “It also allows us to expose audiences of all ages and means to classical music and our mission.”

BMC handles the production of the concerts, including the selection of performers (many of whom are BMC faculty), while HSO takes the lead on logistics like securing the performance venue. Pat Tukey, executive director of the HSO, says the partnership with BMC provides access to high-quality music for all members of the community.

“The concerts are important to the local community because they provide a free opportunity for the public to hear performances by accomplished artists in a beautiful, intimate setting,” he says.

The First United Methodist Church is located at 204 Sixth Avenue West, Hendersonville. For more information visit brevardmusic.org.