Give the Gift of Music with Pan Harmonia

By Natasha Anderson

Pan Harmonia, Asheville’s award-winning chamber music repertory company, invites you to attend a special concert in support of The Music Club of Greenville on Monday, December 4, at 6:30 p.m. at the historic East North Street Concert House in Greenville, SC. Flutist Kate Steinbeck, bassoonist Rosalind Buda and pianist Beth Lee will share their artistry in an intimate performance featuring Francis Poulenc’s soulful Sonata for Flute and Piano as well as Suite for Flute, Bassoon and Piano from George Bizet’s beloved opera, Carmen. The program will also include Heitor Villa-Lobos’ Bachianas Brasileiras, No.6, and Polish Songs arranged by Jon Jeffrey Grier.

“The audience may be surprised that the music of Poulenc and Bizet can be such a fun and festive way to begin the holiday season and celebrate the spirit of giving,” says Lee.

The concert will benefit The Music Club of Greenville’s scholarships for young musicians. The club, which is dedicated to broadening the culture of its members, encouraging appreciation and understanding of music and stimulating musical interest in Greenville, has awarded up to $10,000 in scholarships to music students annually since 1973. It also provides grants each fall for music-related educational activities within the community and schools.

Tickets are advanced purchase only at panharmonia.org/shop. Minimum donation is $25, which includes wine and appetizers. Seating for this event is limited. Venue