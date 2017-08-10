Hendersonville Symphony Announces New Season

The Hendersonville Symphony (HSO) is now selling tickets for the 2017-18 season. The shows—Celebration (September), Brilliance (October), Joy (December), Inspiration (March) and Passion (April)—will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Blue Ridge Community College’s Blue Ridge Conference Hall in Flat Rock.

“The new season is filled with exciting, bold repertoire performed by the orchestra and inspiring guest artists,” says executive director Pat Tukey. “We plan to bring a season of exceptional music to concert-goers who enjoy live musical performances, in this case performed by a full professional symphony.”

On Saturday, September 9, the first show of the season will delight guests with violin and fiddle performances in honor of conductor Thomas Joiner’s 20th anniversary with the HSO. Joiner and his daughter, Dianna, will each perform violin solos. Acclaimed Celtic fiddler Jamie Laval and bluegrass fiddler Andrew Carlson will pair their talents with those of HSO musicians.

Renowned flutist Marianne Gedigian will join the symphony to present works by Mozart and Chaminade on October 21. The orchestra will also perform works by Copland and Michael Torke.

A special holiday celebration December 9 will feature holiday classics from Bach, Corelli, Mozart and Vaughan-Williams as well as selections from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker. Performances will be at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

On March 24, 2018, a springtime concert welcomes the season with a guest appearance from the winner of the 2018 Young Artist Competition who will perform a concerto alongside the symphony. Rounding out the series will be Passion on April 28. Guest vocalist Grant Knox will sing the words of Romantic poets Tennyson, Blake and Keats. Anneka Zuehlke-King will also perform Benjamin Britten’s Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings.

Founded in 1971, the HSO continues to enrich the community with dazzling concerts and music education opportunities for students of all ages. “We offer special ticket prices for students and adults under 40 as a way to encourage all generations to experience and ‘be’ the music,” says Tukey.

To purchase tickets, visit hendersonvillesymphony.org or call 828.697.5884. The Blue Ridge Conference Hall is located on the campus of Blue Ridge Community College at 49 East Campus Drive in Flat Rock.