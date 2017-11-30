Holiday Favorites at NC Stage

NC Stage features a double billing of Christmas shows in December. Performances of The Twelve Dates of Christmas and All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 will alternate nights through December, with The Twelve Dates running Friday, December 1 through Saturday, December 23, and All Is Calm running from Wednesday, December 6, through Saturday, December 30. Shows are held Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. and select Saturdays at 2 p.m.

“All Is Calm has become a bit of a seasonal favorite,” says NC Stage artistic director and founder Charlie Flynn-McIver, “with patrons really responding to the powerful blend of actual stories of soldiers who experienced the truce and the music of the period. This year we wanted to offer that, but also something with a funny, relatable story of a woman navigating the holidays after a break-up. Our hope is that there will be something for everyone who is looking for alternatives to the holiday standards.”

All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 tells the true story of the Christmas Eve on the battlefield when Allied and German soldiers lay down their arms and declared their own unofficial truce during World War I. This presentation presents traditional patriotic and holiday songs interspersed with text from letters, journals and interviews with soldiers who were there. Cast members include Michael MacCauley, Catori Swann and Ben Mackel. Music director Melodie Galloway, UNC Asheville’s professor of music and director of the Asheville Choral Society, will lead the show’s all-male choir.

An audience member who attended last year’s show called it “unforgettable. In this age of disillusionment, fear and depression regarding the motives and aspirations of others, the very best, for just a few days in 1914, was exhibited.”

The Twelve Dates of Christmas, a light-hearted one-woman show, was first presented in 2011, and is a favorite request among patrons. Actress Maria Buchanan plays the role of Mary.

NC Stage is located at 15 Stage Lane in downtown Asheville. For tickets, visit ncstage.org or call 828.239.0263. The box office is open Monday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. Tickets for both shows range from $16–$34 depending on seating.